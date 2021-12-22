Nagpur DC sets up panel to check ban on use of nylon 'manja'

Nagpur, Dec 22 (IANS) Following directions from the high court, the district administration in Nagpur has set up a seven-member committee to oversee the total ban on the use of nylon strings (Manja) for kite flying, which are often coated with glass, posing great threat to the lives of people, particularly those riding on two-wheelers.



A high court bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare issued the direction to the district collectorate while hearing a PIL, which pointed at loss of lives due to the use of such strings.



The District Collector, R. Vimla, told IANS that the administration has formed a seven-member committee to not just crackdown on the sale of such strings, but also create awareness among the people, particularly the kite flyers and sellers, on the issue.



Vimla has invoked the directives of the National Green Tribunal, which has forbidden manufacturing, use and import of nylon strings in its order dated July 11, 2017.



--IANS

joseph/arm