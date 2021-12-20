Nagarjuna announces 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' during grand finale event

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' concluded on Sunday with Sunny lifting the trophy as host Nagarjuna announced that the show's OTT version will start within two months.



Though Nagarjuna did not reveal much on the details, reports suggest that the makers are planning for 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' soon.



Inspired by the recent 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosted by Karan Johar, the makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu' are also eyeing an exclusive season for 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT', sources suggest.



The makers already had the unseen episodes streamed on OTT platform which gained much attention from the viewers.



So, the production team has decided to go with exclusive content from 'Bigg Boss Telugu' in the OTT version, which will be telecast 24x7.



The makers are to soon make an official announcement regarding the same, while they are currently busy with the pre-production works and casting for 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT'.



--IANS

py/kr