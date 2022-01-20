Nagara Foundation halts gurdwara renovation work in Pakistan

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) US-based Ranjit Nagara Foundation, which was overseeing the ‘karsewa (renovation/construction) of Gurdwara Chowa Sahib in Jhelum, Pakistan and other local gurdwaras, has notified that they has stopped the construction activities due to non-compliance of ETPB/PSGPC in providing them bills and expenditure details of the works carried out till date.



Satpreet Singh, Director of Ranjit Nagara Foundation, revealed that as per US rules, their foundation has to provide documentation of their expenditure to Internal Revenue Service, Department of Justice, annually which is further updated on the department's site for public or on before May 15, but the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office has not provided the requisite documents till date. Thus, the NGO has to put its activities on hold.



Misappropriation of gurdwara funds by ETPB/PSGPC (Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) officials had been reported in the past as well.



The Nagara Foundation is largely funded by the Sikh diaspora with resources being further transferred to Pakistan.



