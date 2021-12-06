Nagaland violence: Amit Shah must quit, demands Trinamool

Agartala/Kohima, Dec 6 (IANS) Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility for the killing of 14 innocent civilians in Nagaland.



Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that Shah should quit immediately as innocent and unarmed people were killed without any reason.



"I agree that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 was enforced during Congress rule. But considering the present situation, the Home Minister should talk to the Chief Ministers of the northeastern states as the ruling parties of these states are either BJP or their allies," the Congress turned Trinamool leader told IANS over phone from Kolkata.



"What happens in the country when the central armed forces are killing innocent people indiscriminately without any issue.



"The North East Democratic Alliance, the BJP led alliance under Amit Shah has been disastrous for the northeastern states. It is so unfortunate to see the peace being dismantled for raw power by the BJP," Dev tweeted.



A five-member delegation of Trinamool led by Dev was scheduled to visit Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of the victims in Mon district but cancelled the visit at the last moment after the district authority imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning gathering of of more than five people and restricted vehicular movement other than for the security forces, district administration, and health and emergency services.



