Nagaland killings: SIT questions Army personnel, locals

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The special investigation team probing killing of locals in Nagaland grilled 14 Indian Army personnel and a few locals, sources said on Wednesday.



The SIT, comprising of local police and Army officers also held meeting with Konyak Union and Konyak Students Union along with relatives of the deceased and village representatives.



The team reached Oting village of Nagaland where the incident took place for forensic details.



Last week, the Indian Army said its inquiry into the December 4 incident of Civilian killings in Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.



"We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same. This can be conveyed on WhatsApp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456", the Army had said in a statement.



The Indian Army is also said that they are fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in timely manner.



"The people of Nagaland have always cooperated and assisted the security forces in maintaining peace and tranquillity over the last many decades. We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter & better future," the Indian Army said.



On December 4, Saturday around 4.00-4.30 p.m., a unit of the '21 Para Special Forces' organised an ambush on suspected NSCN (K) Yung Aung faction cadre near Tiru village, Mon district, and instead of gunning down the suspected militants, killed eight civilian miners belonging to Oting village who were returning home in a pickup truck when the attack took place.



Out of the 8 (eight) miners, 6 (six) were immediately killed as a result of the ambush and 2 (two) were severely injured. The villagers on searching for the missing miners and discovering their bodies retaliated in anger on the local armed forces and in the ensuing firefight 7 (seven) more civilians and one jawan were killed.



On December 5 (Sunday) agitated crowd burned down the Konyak Students Union Office and in the police firing that ensued one more civilian was killed. In total, as a result of the unfortunate incidents, 14 (fourteen) civilians and 1 (one) jawan were killed.



