Nagaland killings: SIT awaiting forensic report, says CM

Guwahati, Jan 24 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by state government to probe the killing of 14 people in December in Mon district, is waiting for the requisite reports from the Central Forensics Science Laboratory (CFSL).



He said that the SIT has completed the probe but without the CFSL report, the findings would not be completed as the CFSL report would be a good evidence and scientific proof to the December 4 and 5 incidents to proceed further.



"Various organisations demand several issues and in democracy, they can do so but the government would also do whatever it deems necessary," Rio told the media in Guwahati referring to the demands of various Naga organisations.



The 22-member SIT, which had conducted the probe under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sandeep M. Tamgadge, has submitted its preliminary report and would place the final report once it gets reports from the CFSL.



The one-month investigation timeline of the SIT ended on January 5.



Several Naga organisations including Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, All Naga Students' Association, United Naga Council, have called for a Republic Day boycott alleging delay in delivering justice to the Mon district victims.



Almost all political parties and Naga organisations in Nagaland have been demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) and demanded the government to make the SIT's report public.



