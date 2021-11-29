Nadda's 'adharmi' remark has damaged Brand Goa: Congress

Panaji, Nov 29 (IANS) The main opposition party Congress in Goa, the Congress, on Monday once again demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda for referring to a section of Goans as 'adharmi' (non-righteous) last week.



State Congress president Girish Chodankar also said that Nadda's comments had damaged the brand image of the state, which he said, is known for its communal harmony and peace.



"The BJP national president came here and referred to people of Goa as 'adharmi'. We had told local BJP leaders that the national president of BJP had insulted the people in an unprecedented manner.



"We had urged the BJP leaders in the state to apologise to the people and condemn the statement. It has been four days since, but the silence of the BJP leaders has further accentuated this insult," Chodankar told a press conference in Panaji.



On November 25, Nadda while addressing party workers at a meeting in the Chief Minister's constituency at Amona had said: "But Mahabharat and Ramayana also tell us that in every age, where there are those who are working for good, there are some who work for adharm," Nadda told the meeting of BJP workers. We have to work to bring them on the path of dharma. Dharm as in what is right and good for society, what is the code of conduct, what is good for everyone".



Chodankar said that Nadda's comments had damaged Brand Goa.



"When their national leader comes to Goa and calls Goans adharmi and says that a code of conduct should be formed to bring them back on the path of dharma, it is a huge insult to Goa and Goans. They should apologise. They have damaged the brand image of the state," Chodankar said.



--IANS

maya/shb/