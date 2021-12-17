Nadda to flag off Uttarakhand BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand on December 18 to flag off the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the state's Garhwal region, a party leader said on Friday.



Union Minister Anurag Thakur will flag off the second 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on December 19.



To reach out to the people ahead of next year's assembly polls, the Uttarakhand BJP would organise 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in all the assembly constituencies of state to highlight the work of the state government in the last five years along with the work of the Central government.



Nadda will flag off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from Haridwar and Thakur will flag off the second yatra from Bageshwar in the Kumaon region. Two yatra -- one in Garhwal and another in Kumaon, will cover all the assembly constituencies of the region.



The election for 70-member Uttarakhand assembly polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.



The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in next assembly polls in Uttarakhand.



The Vijay Sankalp Yatras will travel across the state visiting all the assembly constituencies and senior party leaders will join the yatra.



"Through these Yatras, we will tell the voters about the work of the BJP government in the state in the last five years and also works done by the Narendra Modi government in Uttarakhand," a party leader said.



The Yatra is expected to end in the first week of January and senior leaders will join at different places.



Two yatras -- one in Garhwal and another in Kumaon, will together cover over 8,000 km in the state.



Another party leader explained that the BJP will try to reach out to maximum people with the work of the state government before the start of election campaign with the announcement of poll dates.



"We are expecting an announcement of the election date by January 10 and through Vijay Sankalp Yatra, we will try to reach maximum people before that," he said.



