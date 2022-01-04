Nadda leads 'Satyagrah' to demand release of Telangana BJP chief (Ld)

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid a tense situation, BJP national president J.P. Nadda led 'Satyagrah' at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad here on Tuesday evening to demand release of party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.



Accompanied by several BJP leaders, Nadda offered floral tributes at the statue and returned without leading the planned candle-light rally as the police had denied permission for the same in view of the ban on rallies, meetings and other gatherings due to Covid-19 situation.



Nadda did not address the BJP workers who had gathered there in large numbers. However, party leader incharge of Telangana affairs Tarun Chug announced that their 'satyagrah' led by Nadda was completed. He along with party workers raised slogans demanding release of Bani Sanjay.



Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy announced that the party will continue its peaceful and democratic protest with adherence to Covid protocol. He alleged that the TRS government was trying to suppress their voice and snatch their democratic rights.



Soon after Nadda landed at Hyderabad Airport, a police official served a notice, informing him that there is no permission for the rally due to ongoing ban on rallies, meetings and public congregations in view of Covid-19 situation. The BJP chief told reporters that he assured the police official that they will abide by Covid rules.



"I told him that I will be going to Mahatma Gandhi's statue to offer floral tributes. It is your responsibility to ensure that I abide by Covid norms," Nadda said adding that democratic rights can't be taken away in the name of Covid curbs.



The saffron party had planned to organise the candle light rally from Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Ranigunj to Paradise X Roads in Secunderabad.



Sanjay was arrested in Karimnagar town on Sunday night when he was staging a night-long protest demanding the government to amend orders relating to transfers of government employees and teachers. The Karimnagar MP was booked for violating Disaster Management Act and for attacking police personnel. A magistrate on Monday sent him and four others to judicial custody for 14 days.



The BJP has called for a state-wide protest for 14 days against the arrest and alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is using undemocratic means to suppress the peaceful protests.



--IANS

ms/skp/