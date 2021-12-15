Nadda, chief ministers attend 'aarti', 'puja' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Dec 15 (IANS) BJP president J.P. Nadda and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states were accorded a warm welcome when they reached Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon.



The BJP president and chief ministers, including that of Madhya Pradesh- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa- Pramod Sawant, Assam- Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana- Manohar Lal Khattar, Tripura- Biplab Deb, Bihar- Deputy CM Renu Devi, Arunachal Pradesh- Pema Khandu and Manipur- N. Biren Singh went to the banks of the Saryu where they participated in the 'aarti'.



UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.



Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned to his home state due to an engagement.



This is the first time that so many chief ministers are present in Ayodhya at one time.



The group then went to Hanuman Garhi where they offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. They later went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple and also saw the site of temple construction.



Terming the experience "spiritually exhilarating," the chief ministers appreciated the development work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in Ayodhya.



MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said: "Fortunate to have darshan of Ram Lalla once again. For the first time after the construction (of Ram Temple) began, we have got an opportunity to come here. We'll pray for everyone to stay healthy. A prosperous India is being built under PM's leadership."



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "We have got darshan of Ram Lalla. I feel fortunate...Hindu is not an agenda; it is our life. So, where is the agenda? We are Hindus."



--IANS

amita/shb/