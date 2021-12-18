'Naai Sekar Returns' team heads to London to score music

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The core team of one of the most-awaited Tamil films 'Naai Sekar Returns', featuring actor Vadivelu in the lead, is now in London to score music for the film.



Sources close to the unit of the film say that music director Santhosh Narayanan is in London to score music for the songs of the film.



Along with Santhosh Narayanan, the film's director Suraaj, the film's hero, actor Vadivelu, and Tamil Kumaran, the CEO of Lyca which is producing the film, are all in London for the music scoring session.



Says a source close to the unit of the film, "The team left on Thursday and is expected to stay there in London for anywhere between a week to 10 days. Singer Dhee, who shot to fame for her chartbuster 'Enjoy Enjaami' is also in London to record a song."



The source also hints that Subaskaran Allirajah, who is the founder and Chairman of Lyca group, is also expected to be there for the recording session.



'Naai Sekar Returns' has triggered huge interest in fans as it will mark the return of one of Tamil cinema's most loved comedians, Vadivelu, to the big screen.



--IANS

mani/kr