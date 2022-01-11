'Naai Sekar' is about what happens when a dog and man swap roles: Director Kishore Rajkumar

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Kishore Rajkumar, the director of the eagerly-awaited comedy entertainer 'Naai Sekar', which is all set to hit screens on January 13, says his film will be about what happens when a dog and man swap roles.



Says Kishore, "The basic idea of the film is what will happen if a man and a dog swap their roles. The movie will be a laugh riot from the word go and can be enjoyed by people from all age groups. I am sure the audience will enjoy this fun-filled ride."



The film, which features comedian Sathish and actress Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead roles, has been produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment.



Apart from directing the film, Kishore has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Not just that, he has also played a role in the film.



Interestingly, another comedian-turned-hero Mirchi Shiva has dubbed for the character of the dog.



"He completed the task in just three hours and has done complete justice," says Kishore.



Veteran music director Sankar Ganesh, who has scored music for over 500 films, will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, which will also feature George Mariyan, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran, Ilavarasu, Livingston, Manobala, Gnanansambandam and 'KPY' Bala.



--IANS

mani/kr