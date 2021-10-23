Mystery spinner Theekshana to miss first Super 12 match against Bangladesh

Colombo, Oct 23 (IANS) Carom-ball famed off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss Sri Lanka's opening match against Bangladesh in 'Super 12' Group 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday (October 24).



The 21-year-old spinner will be kept away from the match against Bangladesh due to a back strain, an injury caused during Friday's qualifying Group A match against the Netherlands.



Captain Dasun Shanaka announced on Saturday that Theekshana will be kept away from Sunday's match. However Shanaka said that the condition of the young bowler, who had already taken eight wickets in the first three qualifying matches, was "Ok" and he will be playing in the upcoming games.



Theekshana is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far after Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. Named as the new Ajantha Mendis, Theekshana grabbed three wickets each against Namibia and Ireland and took two for three runs against the Netherlands in the final qualifying game.



