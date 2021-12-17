Myntra's 'EORS-15' set to attract 60 mn visitors

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (IANS) : With an aim to offer one million styles from over 5,000 brands, Myntra on Friday announced that its 15th edition of biannual flagship event, EORS goes live from December 18 till December 23.



The 6-day event is slated to cater to the fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs of over 40 lakh unique customers across the country with the demand expected to rise by 2.5X of BAU days.



"EORS is around the corner and we are poised to present the best collection at sharp value offers from across categories, for our customers. Myntra understands the pulse of fashion-conscious shoppers and that gives us an edge in terms of curating the best for every customer cohort," Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.



"Our 25,000 Kirana partners will play a pivotal role in enhancing the experience of EORS for our customers, while the platform is geared to handle 15000 orders per minute at peak," Pais added.



With over 20 per cent higher traffic over the previous winter edition, Myntra expects about 700,000 new customers during the event, with 45 percent of the overall traffic expected to come from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.



A total of 60 million visitors are expected during the 15th edition of the upcoming EORS.



During the event, which is powered by boAt as the title sponsor, consumers can handpick their favourite fashion wear, beauty products, accessories, home decor and more at the best possible price points from a range of brands such as H&M, MANGO, Levis, Puma, Nike, Roadster, boAt, Mama Earth, Urbanic and Biba among others.



"We are excited to partner with Myntra as the title sponsor for their upcoming edition ‘EORS', which is one of the biggest fashion carnivals in the country. Both Myntra and boAt are quintessential fashion-forward brands and have been able to elevate India's style quotient," said Vivek Gambhir, CEO, boAt.



"We have a long-standing relationship with Myntra as they have played a key role in shaping consumer perception when it comes to audio accessories and smartwatches. This partnership is aimed at celebrating the joy of festive buying and introducing lifestyle brands to the new & growing fashion-conscious population." Gambhir added.



Apart from festive Indian wear, the December edition of EORS also offers the best opportunity to shop for trendy winter wear from a range of domestic and international brands, as well as beauty, skin and hair care products.



Expanding its omni-network further, Myntra has integrated over 350 brands and 2,900 stores across the country under its omnichannel delivery model which is over 1.7X more than the previous winter edition of EORS held in December last year.



Omni-channel services are being offered in over 42 cities and across 1.4 lakh styles, with some of the leading brands integrated under this system over the last three months being Status Quo, Woodland, Soch, and Columbia among others.



Myntra's innovative event constructs such as ‘price reveal' and ‘early access' went live on December 17 for its Loyalty Programme (Myntra Insider) members where they enjoy exclusive early access to the event, while other shoppers seeking this option can do so by paying a nominal fee.



First-time shoppers can avail a flat Rs 500 off alongside free delivery for a month, while Elite, Select and Icon insiders can enjoy free shipping during the entire event. Insiders can also avail offers of up to 20 per cent on over 150 brands and redeem top brand vouchers against insider points. Myntra's ‘shout and earn' programme will allow users to invite their friends to EORS and get extra offers of up to Rs 150 per friend who just visits the EORS page and does not necessarily shop.



On the payments front, there are exciting offers from ICICI Bank, Axis bank and Paytm.



