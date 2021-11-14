Myntra brings popular UK-based fashion brand 'Missguided'

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) In an unparalleled partnership, Myntra announces a strategic collaboration with renowned UK-based fashion marque, Missguided, to retail its products in India on the Myntra platform.



The association allows fashion-first consumers in the country, especially in the age-groups of 16 to 25 years, to access the brand's latest, super-trendy, chic, and leading collections across women's wear in the country.



Missguided, one of the UK's leading fashion-forward online brands, became a global fashion phenomenon among women across several countries, including the US, France, Australia, and Germany, in a relatively short span of time in a little over a decade.



Its key products include figure-hugging dresses, hot to crop tops, snazzy jumpsuits, casual party wear, and comfy nightwear, in both knitted and woven segments, among others.



Missguided is popularly known for its smart play with silhouettes, progressive styles, and design-led tailoring across verticals.



Myntra will showcase 350 styles from the brand, to begin with, and will be adding new styles every week directly from the UK.



Missguided's range of clothing is available at an average selling price of Rs 2,500, catering to the mid-premium segment in the category.



Missguided believes in empowering women globally to be confident and own their narrative. The brand has been created by drawing inspiration from this generation of fearless -- real women, who are strong-willed, straight talkers, dreamers, and forward thinkers.



Missguided's designs are hand-picked from leading social media, street style, and popular culture trends, creating a brand that delivers everything a woman on the go needs to be unstoppable in the world today.



With this collaboration, Missguided is targeting young women, who are typically Urban Trailblazers seeking the latest and trendiest in designs and styles across categories in the premium segment.



The brand will also have its own Official Brand Store on the Myntra app, helping shoppers explore the brand and its proposition with much ease.



With the addition of Missguided, Myntra now houses a range of international fashion brands on its platform in the premium segment for women, further strengthening its pole position in the online fashion space.



Demand for international brands has been on the rise on Myntra with the category witnessing significant growth in terms of sales.



Speaking on the association, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Missguided on Myntra. It has surely made a mark for itself in the global fashion arena through sheer commitment towards its customers on delivering the freshest designs and styles based on ever-evolving trends, akin to Myntra's assurance of delivering the finest fashion shopping experience.



"Shoppers in India will immensely benefit from our association as we continue to raise the bar on enabling them to elevate their fashion quotient. Missguided is definitely going to be well-received among our thriving cohort of trendy, fashion-forward women shoppers as they are very open to globally creative and experimental styles. With Myntra's deep reach and seamless shopping experience, we are sure Missguided will be among the go-to brands for the fashion conscious."



On Missguided's collaboration with Myntra, Nitin Passi, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Missguided said: "We are elated to foray into the Indian market by partnering with India's preferred fashion destination, Myntra. Missguided is poised to appeal to India's fashion-conscious with its global range of uber-trendy apparel and cutting-edge styles. We are certain that our partnership with Myntra shall help us strategically build the brand and deeply connect with Myntra's thriving cohort of young shoppers."



