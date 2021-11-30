Myanmar to vaccinate 50% of target group by year end

Yangon, Nov 30 (IANS) Myanmar plans to vaccinate 50 per cent of the target group by the end of December this year, state media reported on Tuesday.



Health Minister Thet Khaing Win said at a recent meeting with health workers that more than 17 million people which is 50 per cent of the target group over the age of 18 are estimated to be inoculated against Covid-19 at least once by the end of this year, according to the report.



Covid-19 outbreak surveillance is being strengthened to prevent the new Covid variant from entering the borders, the minister said, adding that preparations for the next wave should be made on the experience gained as the third wave of Covid is under control to an extent, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to latest figures by the ministry, over 11.6 million people have been fully vaccinated while over 4.8 million people have received the first jab of Covid vaccines as of November 27.



As of Monday, Myanmar reported 521,931 Covid infections with 19,097 deaths, the ministry's data showed.



