Myanmar sees no Covid deaths for 3 consecutive days

Yangon, Jan 27 (IANS) Myanmar has reported no deaths from Covid-19 for three days in a row, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.



The total number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased to 534,503 after 120 new confirmed cases with a daily positivity rate of 1.17 per cent were reported on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing figures mentioned in the release.



Another 110 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 512,581.



The Southeast Asian country has recorded 19,310 deaths from Covid-19 in total since the beginning of the pandemic in the country in March 2020, said the release.



Over 18.5 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, the ministry's data showed.



