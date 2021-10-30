Myanmar reports 905 new Covid-19 cases, 22 more deaths

Yangon, Oct 30 (IANS) Myanmar recorded 905 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 22 more deaths from the pandemic in the past 24 hours, said a release from the Ministry of Health on Friday.



The total tally of Covid-19 infections has risen to 498,605 with 18,644 deaths in the south-east Asian country, the release added.



A total of 464,954 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and more than 4.83 million samples tested for Covid-19 as of Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020.



--IANS

int/khz/