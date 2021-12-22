Myanmar reports 259 new Covid cases

Yangon, Dec 22 (IANS) Myanmar reported 259 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 528,639, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.



Four new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 19,230, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release issued on Tuesday.



A total of 506,096 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.92 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.



