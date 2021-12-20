Myanmar reports 152 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Yangon, Dec 20 (IANS) Myanmar reported 152 new Covid-19 infections with daily positivity rate of 1.32 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.



The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 528,253 while its death toll has reached 19,220 after seven new deaths were reported on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.



A total of 505,395 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.89 million samples have been tested for Covid-19.



Over 13.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 6.05 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.



--IANS

int/shs