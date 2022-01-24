Myanmar reports 112 new Covid-19 infections, 1 more death

Yangon, Jan 24 (IANS) Myanmar reported 112 new Covid-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.44 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.



The total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 534,017 and the total death toll has reached 19,310 after one new death was reported, the release said on Sunday.



Another 138 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 512,201 on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Over 18.2 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, the Ministry's data showed.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases in March 2020.



