Myanmar further extends entry restrictions

Yangon, Nov 2 (IANS) Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry has further extended entry restrictions for travellers until November 30.



The suspension will be applied to the entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemptions services until the end of this month, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the Ministry of Health, Myanmar reported 877 new positive cases with 17 more deaths in the past 24 hours.



The number of infections has increased to 500,950 while the death toll reached 18,714.



A total of 469,218 patients have been discharged from hospitals, and over 4.88 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.



Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.



--IANS

ksk/

