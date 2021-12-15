My son is going to be a great inspiration: Group Captain Varun Singh's father

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) My son will remain a great inspiration, said retd Col K.P. Singh, father of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the December 8 helicopter crash who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at the IAF's Command Hospital in Bengaluru.



Family sources said the mortal remains of Varun Singh would be flown to Bhopal on Thursday, and final rights would be conducted on Friday.



Interacting with IANS, K.P. Singh said: "Varun was a fighter. He was a great man and an inspiration. He will remain a great inspiration. He was a very good son, brother, husband and father. He was highly dedicated to his service."



India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others had died in the December 8 tragedy that shook the nation.



K.P. Singh maintained that Varun was a braveheart from his childhood and cleared the National Defence Academy exams in the first attempt.



"Varun was a premature baby. The doctors had left hope on him. He always insisted on never giving up in life."



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his condolence message, said: "I am extremely saddened at the death of Group Captain Varun Singh. The nation has lost a brave soldier in his death. Captain Varun Singh was seriously injured in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. He was being treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. I convey my deep condolences to his family. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family members to bear this loss. Om Shanthi."



Varun Singh was kept on life support and his condition was critical. He was flown to HAL airport in Bengaluru from Military hospital at Wellington of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu last Thursday.



The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Twitter stated: "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8, 2021. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."



Varun Singh had suffered severe burn injuries. Initially, doctors had said that he is responding well to the treatment.



Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had visited Varun Singh at the Command Hospital last Thursday night.



--IANS

mka/pgh