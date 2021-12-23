My dog has brought positivity in my life: Hitesh Bharadwaj

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' actor Hitesh Bharadwaj shares about his bonding with his pet dog named 'Infinity' as he calls him his lucky charm.



Hitesh adopted his pet from a dog adoption centre.



The actor says: "The year 2021 has given me a set of experiences which I'll probably never forget. The initial start of the year wasn't that great because my dad got Covid and I was just going through a tough phase. I was taking impulsive decisions, and that's when I got to know about this dog adoption centre in Andheri."



He continued sharing on adopting his pet and how he proved lucky for him.



"The kind of love I received from the dogs there, I was overwhelmed, and I immediately adopted a puppy and named him 'Infinity'. I believe, his arrival in my life has got a lot to do with the kind of positivity I have in my life right now. I remember I met him on a Tuesday and by next Tuesday I bagged Sanjay's role in 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain'. He turned out to be this lucky charm who has not only helped me deal with this phase but also encouraged me to do better each day," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr