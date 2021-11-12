MVA allies, Gandhi kin slam Kangana's 'real freedom' comment

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Maha Vikas Aghadi allies and a Gandhi kin on Friday slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her 'real freedom' remark and demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government arrest her and take back all state honours/awards given to her.



Leaders of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress lashed out at Ranaut -- who was recently conferred the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind -- "for her apparent ignorance of history and facts".



Great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar A. Gandhi said that Kangana is "an agent of hate, intolerance and rabidity", so it is not surprising she feels that India got her 'real freedom' in 2014 (when the BJP government came to power).



"Hatred, bigotry, sham patriotism and oppression were liberated in India in 2014 and a very poisonous and vicious ideology gained dominance, personified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tushar Gandhi said without mincing words.



Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "Kangana has insulted the nation which is celebrating the 75th jubilee of Indian Independence this year and must apologise to the whole country".



"She says that India's freedom in 1947 was a 'bheekh' (dole). So does she mean that all the freedom fighters who have been honoured with the 'Tamra Patra' and other awards are beggars? She has defamed and maligned the whole country," Raut said.



NCP's National Spokesperson and Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the actress may have been under the influence of narcotics when she made the comments -- referring to Kangana's past 'confession' that she used to be a drug addict.



"It seems that Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream before she spoke.. She should be immediately arrested," Malik said sarcastically, hinting at the actress' home-state Himachal Pradesh where the drug (Malana Cream) is produced.



Condemning Kangana's comments, Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant said: "This is the BJP's version of 'Jhansi Ki Rani' who dares to slander the freedom struggle and sacrifices of the martyrs by her 'Azaadi bheek me mili hai' statement now."



"It's a pity that such puppets are being nurtured by the BJP deliberately. These puppets are not the real culprits but their master is," Sawant said.



Other leaders like Kishore Tiwari, Atul Londhe-Patil, Krishna Hegde and more have also attacked the actress for her remarks on a public forum and demanded a clarification from the BJP on her stand.



Tushar Gandhi added that since 2014, the purveyors of hate got official sanction to freely propagate their toxic ideology.



"It is not surprising that such statements were made in a function attended by the PM. After all, today, the PMO has become the 'fountain of hate' that flows abundantly in India," he said.



