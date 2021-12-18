'Muttahida Hindustan' goal of Sufi sect of Muslims

Bareilly (UP), Dec 18 (IANS) The All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a prominent face of the Barelvi movement, said on Saturday that it has launched a 'Muttahida Hindustan' or 'One India' movement in the subcontinent, and will take it across the globe.



Speaking at an event, Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi, national general secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, said that they want India of old time like the way it was in 1658 AD. He was endorsed by other prominent Muslim persons on the dias.



The Muslim body, which claims to be the prominent organisation of the Barelvi sect, is also working on social reforms of the community and trying to eradicate social evils from the Muslim society.



The organisation's general secretary, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, told IANS, "India should attain Muttahida Hindustan (Akhand Bharat) status with the merger of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Burma, Tibet, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as it was in 1658 AD. And the organisation has initiated a movement at global level for this."



He said if Germany can unite, why not the Indian subcontinent, especially given the common culture that exists in the region.



"It will make India a strong country and we are trying to motivate people on this," he said.



The Tanzeem agenda is similar to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its chief Mohan Bhagwat had on November 26 said that the country had witnessed a major stumble at the time of Partition which cannot be forgotten, and thus will not be repeated again.



Bhagwat has been advocating 'Akhand Bharat' at various events. He termed the Partition as an unforgettable event, and asserted that the pain of division will only end when the Partition would be revoked.



Bhagwat had said that a conspiracy was hatched for the Partition of India, which continues even today. Partition reportedly took place for peace, but even after that, there were riots in the country, he had said.



The Tanzeem is also working to eradicate social evils and has issued strong statements against dowry and spending of lavish money in weddings.



It has appealed to the Muslims to vote in elections after thinking properly. It also said that as per Islamic law, the female heir should get her share in property.



The Tanzeem believes that only Sufism is the response to terrorism, and it can only be defeated by promoting the Sufi culture and practice.



