Mustard production likely to touch record 110 lakh tonnes: COOIT

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), an apex body of the edible oil industry, estimates that the country's mustard seed production will increase to 100-110 lakh tonnes in the rabi season of 2021-22 crop year because of higher sowing by farmers.



The production of mustard, which is one of the major rabi crops, stood at 85 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June).



"Sowing of mustard seeds has increased this year significantly in all major producing states including Rajasthan. We project that production may rise to 100-110 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 season," COOIT President Babulal Data said in a release here.



As per the government data, the area under coverage for rapeseed and mustard seeds stood at 81.66 lakh hectares till December 10, 2021, of the ongoing rabi sowing season as against 65.97 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year.



"Farmers got good prices for their mustard crop in the last rabi season. As a result, they have put more area under mustard in the ongoing rabi season," he said.



Weather conditions have also been conducive so far.



Established in 1952, COOIT is engaged in the development and growth of India's vegetable oil sector.



The COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country and its members include state-level associations, prominent manufacturing/business concerns in Industry, and trade and export houses, among others.



The likely record production is also because the government has assured a higher remunerative price for the mustard crop in view of the demand and also to wean away the farmers from water guzzler crops.



