Music of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' anthology released

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Prime Video has released the music of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa', an anthology of five heartwarming and buoyant stories, that will premiere on January 14.



The album, which brings out out the essence of each story in the anthology, has music by both renowned and upcoming artistes.



Music director G.V. Prakash Kumar, who had previously created the title song for 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', has now sung and composed the theme title track for 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' as well. The song has been written by Kaber Vasuki and has also been sung by Yaamini Ghantasala.



The music album of the series also boasts of diverse and original tracks for the five standalone episodes, which are composed by five young and proficient composers from the Tamil industry.



While Pradeep Kumar has sung and composed 'Nizhal' (lyrics by Kaber Vasuki) for 'Nizhal Tharum Idham', Sean Roldan has sung and composed 'Kitta Varudhu' (lyrics by Balaji Mohan) for the story 'Mugakavasa Muttham'. Goutham Vasu Venkatesan has sung and composed 'Thanimai Ennum' (co-singer Amritha Susanthika and lyrics by Halitha Shameem) for 'Loners', Kaber Vasuki has sung, written and composed 'Mugamoodi' for 'The Mask' and Karthikeya Murthy has sung and composed 'Whistler' (lyrics by Sabarivasan Shanmugam) for 'Mouname Paarvayaai'.



Speaking about his association with the anthology and the theme track, G.V. Prakash Kumar said, "It has been a delight working on both versions of this anthology that taps into a myriad of human emotions. The stories in this second edition bring with it more intense emotions. Its title track, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience, pushed me to dig deeper to bring out the the right notes in the melody. I hope audiences like the 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' track as much as I enjoyed creating it."



Sean Roldan, singer and composer of 'Kitta Varudhu' for 'Mugakavasa Muttham' said, "As a film, 'Mugakavasa Muttham' will surely tug at your heart strings and make even the coldest of hearts melt. We've seen how the pandemic has physically distanced most of us from our loved ones. Keeping in mind the theme of hope, we created 'Kitta Varudhu' to reiterate that the pandemic hasn't ended yet and we need to take precautions for a better tomorrow. I hope that this catchy tune, with lyrics by Balaji Mohan, has the power to convey the message."



Goutham Vasu Venkatesan, singer and composer of 'Thanimai Ennum' for 'Loners' said, "Giving music to this film was a very special experience because it had to be aligned with the very current and unique theme the story is based on. Two individuals meeting at a virtual wedding was unheard of two years ago. To replicate this one-of-a-kind scenario through music and adding elements of togetherness was very gratifying."



Karthikeya Murthy, singer and composer of 'Whistler' in 'Mouname Paarvayaai' said, "So close yet so far is the perfect way to describe the story of 'Mouname Paarvayaai'. The film taps into a narrative that most couples experience at some point in their relationship and highlights emotions that are simple yet unsaid. I tried to precisely convey this through my track 'Whistler' and I hope audiences like it."



Pradeep Kumar, singer and composer of 'Nizhal' for 'Nizhal Tharum Idham' said, "'Nizhal Tharum Idham' is a beautiful story of loss and longing involving a daughter and her estranged father. Through my track 'Nizhal', the intent is for the audience to feel the girl's emotional state of mind and relate to her internal conflicts as she treads through the most difficult week of her life."



Kaber Vasuki, singer, composer and writer of 'Mugamoodi' in 'The Mask' said, "Self-acceptance doesn't come easy. And once it does, we crave the acceptance of our loved ones, especially our parents. In 'The Mask', the protagonist's relationship with his parents, his friends and himself are relatable and deep. The song's lyrics reflect his life's moments that lead up to his self-acceptance. The liberating energy that he feels is set to reflect in the musical composition."



--IANS

mani/kr