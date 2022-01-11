Music directors Shivam and Anuj brings twist to '90s music in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) New music director duo Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait are quite excited about the way they have experimented with the '90s music in the upcoming web series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.



The duo are both mates from their time together at the Berklee College of Music in the US.



Talking about the music of the show, Shivam said, "We wanted the music to tell this twisted and fierce love story in our own way and it was an immense honour to recreate the timeless classic that is 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and give it a modern twist as an homage to the legendary anthem."



"The themes of the soundtrack explore classic '90s nostalgia and fuse it with a modern vibe. It was an exhilarating experience to work with Shivam on the diverse set of songs which delve into many genres like Romance, Classical, Bollywood, Jazz, Rap and much more," added Anuj Danait.



The duo brings a fresh new vibe to the series' soundtrack with songs like the title track - 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' which brings the modern foot-tapping rendition of the favourite '90s song in a new avatar with elements of Latin/Spanish arrangements and dark eerie vocals.



'Bheega Bheega' - a soulful romantic number that features heartwarming lyrics and uses conventional Western instruments along with Indian folk melodies and a powerful action-packed song like 'Teri Baari Hai' to name a few.



Starring Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saurav Shukla among others - the show releases on Netflix on January 14.



