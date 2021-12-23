Murder accused gunned down in Bihar court

Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) A man named as an accused in a murder case was gunned down by an unidentified person on Thursday at a court in Bihar's Gaya district, the police said.



Babu Dhobi was arrested earlier this month along with his aide Terel Yadav for their alleged involvement in a murder case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) PN Sahu said.



"The officials of Gaya jail had taken them to the district court for the hearing of this case. When they came to the court premises, a person who was already present there opened fire on them. Babu Dhobi received gunshot injuries on the chest and died on the spot," Sahu said.



After attacking Dhobi, the yet to be identified attacker also chased Yadav but he managed to escape amid all the chaos. The attacker also fled the spot.



"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the court premises to identify the assailant," the DSP said.



"Babu Dhobi and Terel Yadav are active members of local gang. They were involved in a gang war near Vishnu Pad cremation ground and killed a member of other gang in broad daylight early this month. The murder inside district court premises is a revenge killing," the police officers added.



--IANS

ajk/pgh