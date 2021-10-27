Municipality Commissioner takes part in RSS march in K'taka

Tumakuru, Oct 27 (IANS) The act of a Karnataka government official taking part in the 'Pathsanchalan' (flag march) organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has created a controversy after his photos clad in RSS uniform went viral.



Umakanth, the Commissioner of Tiptur Municipality in Tumakuru district, took part in the 'Pathsanchalan' programme organized recently in the Gurukula College premises by the RSS as part of its 'Prathamik Shiksha' programme.



The 'Pathsanchalan' was carried out in the arterial roads of Tiptur town. Umakanth took part in the programme as a RSS cadre in uniform. His move generated a lot of discussion in favour and against.



Umakanth has clarified that he has been an RSS cadre even before joining government service. "I have been working as a volunteer of RSS and participated in the 'Pathsanchalan' programme. The government employees can participate in the programmes organized by institutions which are not against the country," he defended.



Umakanth also made headlines on August 6 by performing 'urulu seve' (a religious practice of rolling over and over around a temple) for the welfare of the people and development of Tiptur town at the local Kempamma temple. He had taken a bath with cold water in front of the temple before beginning 'urulu seve'.



He had then clarified that it is his personal matter. He had explained that he had performed 'urulu seve' during earlier postings in Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Madikeri cities also.



Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had recently attacked the BJP government, alleging the RSS was running the show in the state and RSS men were being appointed by the government at all levels. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah too made scathing attacks on the BJP over allegedly handing over the reins of the administration to the RSS. BJP leaders have invited both of them to RSS units to see what is being taught there.



