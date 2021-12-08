Mundra drug seizure case being investigated by NIA: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The drug seizure at Gujarat's Mundra port on September 17, 2021 is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.



Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kg of narcotics substance (heroin) at the TG Terminal Private Ltd Container Freight Station, Mundra Port, on September 17 and the probe in this case is ongoing.



He also informed the house that according to Narcotics Control Bureau records that no drugs were confiscated from Mundra Port in the past.



The narco consignment, believed to be arrived from Afghanistan, was discovered at Mundra port on September 16 in two shipping containers imported from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.



The NIA, following an order from the Home Ministry, took over the investigation of this case on October 6, and invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and investigation is under progress.



--IANS

ams/vd