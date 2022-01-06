Munawar Faruqui calls off Hyd show due to Covid curbs

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, scheduled to be held on January 9, has been called off due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.



Faruqui took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of the show titled ‘Dhandho'. He wrote that due to Covid guidelines and restrictions on gathering of more than 250 people, he was calling off the Hyderabad show.



Faruqui assured those who had booked the tickets online that they will get the refund. He also wrote that he will soon announce a new date for the show.



The cancellation came in view of the ban on political, religious and cultural gatherings across Telangana in view of the Covid-19 situation.



Faruqui had announced that his Hyderabad show on December 22, days after Telangana's minister K.T. Rama Rao had extended him an open invite.



The stand-up comedian had earlier tweeted that he was receiving several calls and mails from Hyderabad to perform in the city.



Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had extended an open invitation to comedians to perform in Hyderabad, saying the city is truly cosmopolitan.



KTR, as the minister is popularly known, took a jibe at the BJP government in Karnataka, after stand-up comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra's shows were cancelled in Bengaluru over threats from some right-wing groups.



However, the invitation from KTR and Faruqui's plans to perform had angered the BJP leaders, who had threatened to stop the show.



State BJP president Bandi Sanjay had asked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to stop the show of Faruqui. Sanjay, who is also an MP, alleged that Faruqui insulted Hindu gods and goddesses and Bhagavad Gita in his shows.



Another BJP MP, D. Arvind, had said that Faruqui's show will not be allowed in Hyderabad. He said while states like Karnataka banned his shows, KTR has invited him to Telangana. "Has Hindu society become a comedy for KTR and his father KCR," the MP had asked.



The BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad had also threatened to stop Faruqui's show.



