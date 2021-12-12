Mumbai's winter calendar for cultural events

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANSlife) National Centre of the Performing Arts (NCPA) giving a fresh start to cultural events in the city of Mumbai this season. The line up from the 16th December to 23rd December, 2021 features Bharatanatyam performances, concert, poetry and theatre.







The details of the events are:



Catalyst



The event will run on 16th December, 2021 at 6:30 pm, which includes a Bharatanatyam solo by Keerthana Ravi, a duet by Pavitra Bhat and Aparna Shastry Bhat and Odissi by Asha Nambiar and Group.



Tickets Price: Rs 360 & 270/- (Members) & Rs 400 & 300/- (Public)



Christmas with Merlian and The All Stars



The concert, which features an exciting ensemble of artists of all ages and from all genres and styles ready to bring in Christmas cheer and a message of faith, hope, love, and joy, has something for everyone-from operatic arias, rock 'n' roll, and Indo-fusion rap with the young ones to swing, pop, reggae, and jazz with multiple award-winning artistes, the concert has something for everyone. This edition will be held on 17th December, 2021 at 7:00 pm.



The concert will close with a fitting finale, and 'It's Christmas', an original composition by Merlin and Asif, during which the audience and artistes join in with the chorus.



UnErase's Winter Line-up



UnErase Poetry is back on 18th December, 2021 with poems and stories at 7:00pm that will leave you with a warm heart on a winter evening. Watch India's most loved spoken word artists take the stage and share tales of love, friendship, romance, loss, and hope.



Performers: Helly Shah, Priya Malik, Yahya Bootwala, Taranjit Kaur, Amandeep Singh, Sainee Raj, Ramneek Singh, Vanika Sangtani, Mehak Mirza Prabhu & Nivedita Chandra



Music by Samuel Pandya; Host: Simar Singh



War Horse

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation hosts a theatre screening on 22nd December, 2021 at 6:00 pm.



At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert's beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He's soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man's land. Albert, who remained on his parents' Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home. Based on the beloved novel of the same name by Michael Morpurgo, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs, is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. War Horse is an unforgettable theatrical event which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France.



Playwright: Nick Stafford

Directed by Marianne Elliott & Tom Morris



Ticket Price: Rs 360/- (Members) & Rs 400/- (Public)



The Nutcracker

An NCPA - Pathé Live (Paris) Presentation hosts a Ballet screening on 23rd December, 2021 at 6:00 pm.



Tchaikovsky's beloved score, which has delighted the hearts and ears of generations of music lovers, is brought to life by the Bolshoi Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker. On Christmas Eve, Marie and her whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather, Drosselmeyer, and soon enough, this Christmas Eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie's new doll comes alive and carries her on a whirlwind adventure. Experience this holiday classic with the whole family through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen.



Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: Yuri Grigorovich

Libretto: Yuri Grigorovich (after E.T.A. Hoffmann and Marius Petipa)

Cast: Margarita Shrayner, Semyon Chudin, Denis Savin, Alexander Vodopetov & the Bolshoi Corps Ballet



Tickets: Rs 450/- (Members) & Rs 500/- (Public)



