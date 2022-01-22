Mumbai Police arrests Nigerian national in drug peddling case

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Saturday said that its Kandivali unit has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly supplying drugs in the city.



The ANC said that they have recovered 970 grams of Methaqualone from him which is valued at Rs 97 lakh in the international market.



The accused was arrested following a tip off from Goregaon, a senior ANC official said.



The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act against him.



During probe, officials found that he had earlier been involved in two cases registered against him by ANC Worli.



He was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo medical checkup. The police after getting his negative Covid report produced him before the concerned court.



As he was not required for further questioning, the police requested the court to send him to judicial custody. The court heard the contention of the prosecution and allowed their move. The accused has been remanded to fourteen days judicial custody.



The police will inform the Nigerian Embassy and the concerned Central Ministry Department regarding his arrest.



Further probe in the matter is underway.



--IANS

