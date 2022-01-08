Mumbai: MGL hikes CNG-PNG prices for second time in 3 weeks

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Sparking concern in the New Year, the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has decided to hike the prices of CNG and PNG with effect from Saturday midnight, barely three weeks after raising the gas prices, an official said here on Saturday.



The basic price of CNG has been increased by Rs 2.50/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 1.50/SCM for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), coming after a steep hike effected on December 17/18, last year.



Accordingly, the revised all-inclusive price of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 63.50/kg to Rs 66/kg, and the home use PNG shall shoot up from Rs 38/SCM to Rs 39.50/SCM, said an MGL spokesperson.



--IANS

qn/arm



