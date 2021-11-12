Mumbai court sends Anil Deshmukh to 3 more days' ED custody

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) A Special PMLA Court on Friday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to three days' extended custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.



Arguing for extended custody, the ED Special Public Prosecutor Shriram Shirsat said it was needed since new facts have emerged in the case which need to be probed.



Further, he submitted before Special Judge H. S. Satbhai that dismissed cop Sachin Vaze, an accused in the same case, is currently in Mumbai Police custody till tomorrow.



The ED would move a fresh plea seeking Vaze's custody so that he could be confronted with Deshmukh, as the latter has been giving evasive replies.



Deshmukh was arrested in the wee hours of November 2 and has been in custody since then.



