Mumbai cops nab Hyderabad techie for threats to Virushka's infant daughter (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Mumbai Cyber Police Station has arrested a 23-year-old techie from Hyderabad for giving rape threats to the 10-month-old infant daughter of Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, an official said here on Wednesday.



Following a complaint by the cricketer's manager, the Mumbai Cyber Police got cracking on the case and with the help of tech-intel, they tracked the offensive caller -- identified as Akubathini Ramnagesh -- to Rangareddy in Hyderabad.



They despatched a police team to Hyderabad, caught Ramnagesh, a software engineer, and have brought him to Mumbai for further investigation.



He had issued online rape threats from his Twitter account, (@Criccrazyygirl) to the infant daughter of the celeb-couple, soon after India lost the T-20 World Cup match to Pakistan on October 24.



Team India was brutally trolled on social media after the humiliating defeat and Indian bowler Mohammed Shami was even targeted because of his faith.



However, Kohli had come out strongly in Shami's support and condemned the communally-tainted hate messages.



Ramnagesh's obnoxious tweets -- initially believed to be from some foreign account -- came later, but were tracked to Telangana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Dr Rashmi Karandikar.



--IANS

qn/bg







