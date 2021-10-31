Mumbai City FC beat Hyderabad in pre-seasons friendly

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 31 (IANS) Igor Angulo and Gurkirat Singh got on the scoresheet with two fine strikes as defending champions Mumbai City FC begin their preparations for Indian Super League (ISL) new season with a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.



Defending champions Mumbai City FC kick-started their pre-season preparation with a fine performance in Goa.



Playing their first match for the Islanders, Igor Angulo and Gurkirat Singh helped the team start the pre-season preparations on a winning note with goals in either half as the Islanders prepared for their ISL title defence.



Former Mumbai City striker Bart Ogbeche scored the equaliser for Hyderabad FC in the early minutes of the second half.



Assistant coach Hiroshi Miyazawa along with Strength and Conditioning coach Danny Deigan put the boys through the paces ahead of their first pre-season outing.



Mumbai City FC will play their second friendly match against Jamshedpur FC on November 4.



The eighth season of the ISL will start on November 19, 2021, and will continue till March 2022.



--IANS



bsk