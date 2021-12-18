Mukul Sangma slams Cong move to support NPP-led MDA govt

Shillong, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday criticised the Congress' decision to support the National People's Party (NPP) which leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, and urged the Congress MLAs and leaders in the state to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



"It is a reflection of the fact that the Congress in the state of Meghalaya is in a complete disarray. They are victims full of confusion. That is the reason why I have said that instead of remaining in the Congress, if they have the resolve to serve the people and the state, it is time for them to join the Trinamool Congress," Sangma told the media.



More than three weeks after Mukul Sangma along with 11 Congress MLAs joined TMC, the Congress has announced its support towards the NPP.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with two MLAs and several other local parties are the partners of the MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the president of the National People's Party (NPP), the dominant party of the MDA government.



Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said they have decided to support the government on the aspect of governance in the greater interest of the people of Meghalaya.



"The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to focus on all the important agenda together with the government in the interest of the people," CLP leader Lyngdoh told the media. She said that they have communicated their decision to the Chief Minister on Friday.



After the 12 Congress MLAs led by Mukul Sangma joined the TMC on November 24, the party's strength reduced to five in the 60 member assembly.



Before November 24, the Congress's main rival in the state was the NPP and with the TMC's entry into the northeastern state forced the Congress to come closer to the NPP for its survival.



Mukul Sangma said: "Today, if you go by the declaration of Congress Legislature Party, associating them with NPP and BJP led MDA government or in other words, Congress has decided to be part of the government where NPP and BJP is actively associated. It is a complete betrayal. It is in contrast to what the Indian National Congress have always stood for. It is the reflection of their desperation to remain in power."



The Congress turned TMC leader said that some of them (Congress MLAs) have attempted to be a part of the government after the election results were announced in March, 2018.



"I think it is their desperation which has led them to this. Twelve of us merged with the AITC in November. In these few days, they have not been in a position to reaffirm their commitment to the people in sync with what was promised in 2018," Sangma said.



Assembly elections in Meghalaya are due in February-March 2023.



--IANS

sc/pgh







