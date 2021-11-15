Much excitement on social media over Rajkummar-Patralekhaa wedding invite

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot on Monday and their wedding card, which has been leaked online, has gone viral on social media.



A fanpage on Twitter, which goes by the name @rajkummar_vibes has shared a wedding invite, which mentions the details of the wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.



The wedding invite is in a beautiful bottle green colour with designs of chandeliers, lotuses and peacocks printed in golden can be seen.



It reads: "Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh."



The couple have been in a relationship for over a decade now. Recently, a video of Rajkummar Rao going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral.



Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as 'Citylights' and the web show 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.



