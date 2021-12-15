Much-awaited political appointments soon in Rajasthan

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Finally, Congress workers in Rajasthan, awaiting political appointments for a long time, shall be gifted with positions on the occasion of three years of completion of the state government.





The Congress formed its government on December 18 in 2018.



Sources said that intensive talks with party high command are over and differences within Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been resolved with the interference of Gandhi family and other senior leaders.



In fact, on Saturday, a day before the Congress' big rally at Jaipur, Gehlot and Pilot had a closed door meeting for around half an hour. Also, Pilot was very much there at the residence of the Chief Minister for a dinner in which all senior officials were present.



Meanwhile, in the Congress rally, audience were left for a surprise when veteran leader Rahul Gandhi took the name of Sachin Pilot from the dias, breaking the protocol for he only takes the names of CMs and party general secretaries.



A huge crowd cheered for their leader in a loud voice and this scene stole the show from the rally.



Sources said that Pilot's demands have been lent ears by the high command as workers from his camp have been given due regard in the recent political expansion.



Also, MLAs who were expelled from the state government and their cabinet portfolios taken away, have been re-inducted in the government. These include Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena.



Similar to that of the cabinet expansion, due regard will be given to workers from the Pilot camp and hence there has been a consensus on names by both the groups, said sources adding the high command is ready to gift plush portfolios to those who have worked hard to form the state government, they added.



A large number of posts in several boards, corporations, commissions and even state statutory bodies in Rajasthan - such as the Women Commission, Minorities Commission and SC Commission are vacant till date.



Some of the bodies where political posts remain vacant till date include the Rajasthan State Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), Seed Corporation, Public Grievance Redressal Committee, and Disabilities Commission. These also include the post of chairman in development authorities and various posts in art and language academies.



Swarnim Chaturvedi, state Congress spokesperson told IANS, "Our list is ready and most probably, the names shall be announced by December 18 this year. It shall include district presidents to be appointed in 20 districts and names for political appointments. Approvals have been taken by the high command and hence it shall come as reward for workers," he added.



--IANS

arc/skp/