MSP bigger issue for farmers: Sidhu

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) Congress legislator and Punjab unit party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said the minimum support price (MSP) is the bigger issue than farm laws as it is the lifeline of farmers.



"MSP is bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers. If the Central government genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers income or accepting the C2 formula of the Swaminathan report, then they should accede to this demand," he tweeted.



Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to withdraw the three farm laws, saying the constitutional process to do so would be completed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.



