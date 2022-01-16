Mrinalini thanks fans as 'Tum Tum' from 'Enemy' garners 100 mn views

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Mrinalini, who played the lead along with Vishal in Tamil film 'Enemy', is delighted that 'Tum Tum', the romantic hit number from the film, has now garnered a whopping 100 million views on YouTube.



Taking to Twitter, the actress put out a message of gratitude to all the fans and audiences.



She said, "Hundred Million views for #TUMTUM! Gratitude post. It was a half day dance & two days of shoot with an awesome team! Little did we know this song was going to be this big! Thanks for all your unconditional love."



The news of the chartbuster, garnering a 100 million views, also thrilled music director Thaman and lyricist Vivek.



Lyricist Vivek said, "It's a 100 million for #TumTum !! It becomes one of the fastest songs in South India to reach the 100 million mark."



