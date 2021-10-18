MPs from Rajasthan are best performing

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Rajasthan MPs are facing the least amount of anger from the electorate followed by Andhra Pradesh and Bihar representatives, as per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.



Jharkhand, Assam and Himachal Pradesh MPs are garnering the maximum amount of anger.



On the MLAs, those in Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra are facing least anger while Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana are facing the maximum anger.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the best performing Chief Minister and facing the least anger of the electorate, as per the IANS C Voter State Governance Index.



Baghel has only 6 per cent respondents angry with him who want a change. Conversely, Baghel enjoys highest popularity ratings among all Chief Ministers as per the tracker.



In the case of Chhattisgarh, anger is directed against the central government and even state MLAs but there is hardly any anger against CM Baghel.



As many as 44.7 per cent respondents in Chhattisgarh are angry with the central government while 36.6 per cent are angry with the state government.



Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has introduced a slew of welfare schemes. Children studying in private schools, who have lost parents/guardians to COVID-19, would be provided free education by the government.



Under Mahtari Dular Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government would bear the expenses of education of such children.



Chhattisgarh was the top-performing state in India on the gender equality parameter of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index report 2020-21.



The index tracks the progress of all states and union territories on 115 indicators.



Last year, Chhattisgarh scored 43 points on the gender quality parameter and was ranked seventh in India. This year, it scored 61 and topped the chart.



Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder, C Voter said, "The CEO working style of CMs is popular. People are liking CMs with centralised decision making".



"These are leaders who are not afraid of taking the blame. It is risky when things go wrong as in the case of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. But there is a better rating for the CEO style. We are living in a Parliamentary democracy but a Presidential system is becoming popular with the public", Deshmukh said.



The CVoter Tracker is India's only daily Opinion Tracking exercise mapping more than a hundred thousand randomly selected respondents in a calendar year. The tracker is run in 11 Indian languages and has interviewed more than a million respondents in person and CAT I over the last ten years. The quarterly report cards on CMs cover more than thirty thousand respondents across all 543 Lok Sabha seats and has MoE of +/-3% at National level and +/-5% at State Levels.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ranks second in minimum anger of the electorate with 10.1 per cent but since he is a new CM he is getting the benefit of doubt even as a massive 61 per cent are angry with the state government. The earlier CM was drawing negative ratings but now that has diffused but the anger against the state government remains high.



Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ranks third with 10.4 per cent anger against him and 37.6 per cent against the state government.



The CM change in some states has worked. With Punjab and Karnataka getting new CMs, the states have moved to respectable positions as they were languishing near the bottom earlier.



The maximum anger has been garnered by Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao or KCR. As many as 30.3 per cent respondents are angry with him and want a change. With a high degree of anger against the incumbent and the central government having good ratings in the state, the BJP is set to make inroads, said C Voter Founder Yashwant Deshmukh. He added that it is high time KCR's son, K.T. Rama Rao replaced him otherwise things could go out of hand.



Also in the bottom are the North East states collectively with an anger of 29.2 per cent.



There is anger of 28.1 per cent against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but that is accounted for by the fact that UP is a polarised state. "Yogi being a polarising figure the number is not surprising", said Deshmukh. He added that the arithmetic of 40 per cent support base ensures that BJP is in a strong position in UP.



