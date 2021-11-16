MP to institute award for tribal artistes named after 'Raja Sangram Shah'

Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) After making several announcements on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' that was held here on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that his government will institute a special award for tribal artistes in the state.



During an interaction with over 650 tribal artistes, who had come to perform on 'Janjati Gaurav Divas' at the Jamburi Maidan, Chouhan said that the state government would institute an award after the name of 'Raja Sangram Shah' for tribal artistes.



"Selected tribal artistes of Madhya Pradesh would be honoured with the Raja Sangram Shah award," he said.



Raja Sangram Singh was the 48th ruler of Gond dynasty in the Gondwana Kingdom of central India. During his reign, he had conquered 52 forts to strengthen his kingdom. The Chouragargh fort in Nursinghpur district was built in his honour.



Chouhan also announced that each tribal artiste who performed on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' will be given an incentive of Rs 5,000.



On Monday, the Chief Minister had said that food grains given to tribals will now be delivered at their door-steps. In the first phase, the state government has selected 84 tribal dominated villages in 12 districts of the state.



He had also announced that all vacant seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in various state government departments will be filled soon. Along with these, the state government has also decided to set up as many as 50 'Eklavya' residential schools in the tribal areas.



