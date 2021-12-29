MP reports 48 new Covid cases, 66% in Indore alone

Bhopal, Dec 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 48 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, out of which 32 new infections were registered in Indore alone, while capital city Bhopal reported in single digit (6).



The remaining 10 cases were reported in districts -- Ujjain, Jhabua and Jabalpur each reporting two cases, while Narsinghpur, Gwalior, Khargone and Ratlam reported one case each.



As the state government reviewed the situation on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital -- Indore witnessed a slight surge in new cases, especially in the last one week.



As per the official data, in the last one week (between December 22 and December 28), a total of 139 Covid cases were registered in Indore and 65 in Bhopal. Similarly, in the month of December so far, a total of 631 people were found infected with Covid-19, of which 279 were reported in Indore and 211 in Bhopal.



As per official information, nine cases of new variant, Omicron were reported alone in Indore, of which 7 are reported to have recovered so far. On Tuesday, the state reported 42 new cases, of them 27 were in Indore.



The total active cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 307, so far, as per the state government's data.



Since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 7,98,809 people were found infected with the Coronavirus out of which 7,82,969 have recovered, till date. A total of 10,533 people have lost their lives due to Covid in the state so far.



The government has imposed a night curfew (between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.) on December 23.



