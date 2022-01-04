MP reports 308 Covid cases, active cases over 1K

Bhopal, Jan 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has reported 308 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally of active cases in the state to 1,029. A total 57,843 samples were tested in a day, according to the state government's data released on Tuesday.



The daily Covid positivity rate was reported at 0.53 per cent, while the recovery rate in the state was at 98.6 per cent. A total 57 people infected with Covid-19 recovered in the last 24 hours.



Now, the people moving without masks and violating Covid-19 protocols will be charged Rs 200, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the government's spokesperson. "Situation is becoming critical day by day in the state. The government is prepared to fight against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but people have to strictly follow the Covid related restrictions. I have asked state police to impose a fine on those found violating Covid protection related norms," Mishra added.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting on Covid situation with his cabinet colleagues and asked them to visit the districts to take stock of the health and treatment facilities. "Efforts have to be made to save the public from the new Omicron variant. People's representatives should also take care of their own health," Chouhan stated after the meeting.



Chouhan, however, made it clear that the state government has decided not to put any more restrictions on public movement in the state as of now and the economic activities will continue. "We have to follow all the precautions to prevent infections. Care should also be taken to ensure that the poor do not have to worry for their livelihood, besides there should be no obstacles in the work of all classes," Chouhan said.



--IANS

pd/skp/