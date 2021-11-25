MP reports 22 Covid cases, increasing trend a worry

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) After the Madhya Pradesh government lifted all Covid-related restrictions last week, number of cases in the state witnessed an upward trend.



A total of 22 new Covid cases were registered on Wednesday, first time in a month after witnessing 10 odd cases for weeks.



According to state government's data, in the last five days, as many as 75 cases were registered in the state which is nearly 150 per cent higher than the tally of the previous five days.



The active cases' tally has again crossed 100 and now stands at 104, according to state health bulletin.



The cumulative Covid positive tally in the state has risen to 7,93,073 since pandemic began in early 2020.



Indore with 13 new Covid-19 cases was the only district to report daily count in double digit while Bhopal was at second place with five daily cases. More than 20 cases were reported in the state last time on October 20.



According to state health bulletin, there were eight recoveries on Wednesday, taking the total recovery count to 7,82,443.



Covid prevention protocols seem negligible in almost all districts. Even before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced lifting all restrictions, private and public transport buses were carrying passengers at full capacity. Local trains are ferrying passengers from one to another district without observing Covid restrictions.



Even in state capital Bhopal, most people can be seen without wearing masks.



