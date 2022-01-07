MP receives rainfall, govt to assess crop damage due to hailstorm

Bhopal, Jan 7 (IANS) Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have received moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the past couple of days owing to the formation of a western disturbance caused by an upper cyclone.



The rain was received in many districts since Thursday morning with a heavy shower in the capital city Bhopal early on Friday.



As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal recorded 40 mm precipitation over the last 24 hours, Tikamgarh received 37 mm rainfall, Naugaon recorded 31.2 mm, Gwalior 27.8 mm, Sagar 20 mm, Raisen 16.2 mm, Indore 11.4 mm, Guna 7.8 mm.



The IMD has issued an orange alert for some cities along with the Gwalior and Chambal divisions and a yellow alert for districts such as Rewa, Sagar, Indore and Ujjain.



The state also had light to moderate rainfall at most places in Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions, in some cities of Indore and Ujjain divisions and at isolated places in Rewa, Jabalpur and Hoshangabad divisions. Narsinghpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius.



"Such weather is likely to prevail over large parts of the state for the next two days as an induced cyclonic circulation was lying over southeast Rajasthan on the Madhya Pradesh border," said G.K. Mishra, a senior meteorologist with the IMD Bhopal office.



"The induced cyclonic circulation is bringing in moisture causing rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh," he added.



The IMD forecast suggested that showers are expected in Bhopal, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal divisions in the next 24 hours.



Rain and hailstorm damaged crops in several districts in the state and the government has directed the district administrations to assess the crop damage.



"Excessive rain and hailstorm have damaged crops of farmers in several districts and instructions have been given to the revenue officials to assess the damage caused to the crops of farmers, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.



